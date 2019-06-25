BUTLER, Pa. - A former patient coordinator was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and three years of probation for disclosing health information of UPMC patients.
Linda Kalina, of Butler, pleaded guilty in March. She worked with UPMC and its affiliate Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers in Mars from March 2016 through June 2017.
During her employment, Kalina accessed the health information of 111 UPMC patients who had never received services from TRMC, officials said.
In the cases of two patients, Kalina disclosed gynecological health information “with the intent to cause those individuals embarrassment and mental distress,” according to the authorities.
