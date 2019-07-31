The 53-year-old left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in the Philadelphia suburbs around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Kane is a Scranton native who was the first Democrat and first woman elected to be the state's top prosecutor.
She resigned after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.
She began serving a 10- to 23-month term in late November, and had a couple months shaved off for good behavior.
Her lawyer says Kane couldn't wait to get home to see her two sons.
