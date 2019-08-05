PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to add deer and turkey to a statewide feeding ban.
According to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE, the additions would extend the current ban on feeding bear and elk.
Chronic wasting disease is the game commission’s biggest concern and reason behind the proposed wildlife feeding ban, TribLIVE reported. Another reason is habituation, or the tendency for wildlife to be less wary of humans and become dependent on them.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The proposed ban would not apply to bird feeding, food plots or regular agricultural activity, Mike Steingraber, state game warden supervisor for the commission’s North Central Region, told TribLIVE.
A public meeting to discuss the proposal will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Police: Juvenile identified as abandoned newborn's mother
- Pennsylvania foster kids can now go to college tuition-free
- VIDEO: Dayton, Ohio shooting: 10 people dead, 30 wounded when gunman attacks bar
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}