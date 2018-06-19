BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Route 51 is down to one lane in Brentwood because of high tension lines that are on fire and exploding transformers.
Brentwood Borough: High tension lines on fire and transformers exploding - 4300 block of Clairton Boulevard (Route 51). Road is closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road. Power out in the area; utility notified. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 18, 2018
According to Allegheny County's Twitter account, Clairton Boulevard was closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road. One of the lanes has reopened.
Power is still out in parts of the area.
