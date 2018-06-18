  • Exploding transformers, power lines on fire shuts down Route 51

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Route 51 is closed in Brentwood because of high tension lines that are on fire and exploding transformers.

    Channel 11 has a crew on the way that will gather more information about what happened, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    According to Allegheny County's Twitter account, Clairton Boulevard is closed in both directions between Stilley Road and Brownsville Road.

    Power is out in the area and the utility company has been notified.

