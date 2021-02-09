South Side building’s complete collapse ‘imminent’ after massive fire, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Public Safety leaders expect the building in Pittsburgh’s South Side that partially collapsed Monday during a fire to come all the way down soon.
East Carson Street remains closed Tuesday between 10th and 13th streets, but officials said it’s a waiting game to see when the rest of the building will be demolished.
Crews are on standby as part of the building between the second and third floors bows.
It was shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the four-story building.
Portions of the building, which housed the South Side Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center, apartments and a barber shop, collapsed.
“It’s heartbreaking. It’s just … seeing something you’ve created and held on for 10 years just come crumbling down,” Justin Lutheran, who owns the barber shop, said.
Public Safety officials told Channel 11 the risk of the rest of the building collapsing is “imminent.”
An explosion was seen on the sidewalk near the building while firefighters fought flames that shot from the windows and roof. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the explosion was caused by electrical wiring underneath the sidewalk, which might have been sparked by water seeping down from the dousing efforts.
Fire officials did not report any injuries, but they are concerned about debris falling from the building and hitting someone -- and that the building could completely collapse.
The Department of Public Works was called in to help clear what already fell.
The American Red Cross is helping 5-10 families who are impacted by the fire.
A GoFundMe campaign was started to help one person who lived in the apartment section of the building. You can get more information HERE.
© 2021 Cox Media Group