    BALDWIN, Pa. - Neighbors said they heard explosions as flames engulfed a house late Tuesday night in Baldwin.

    Firefighters were called about 11 p.m. to Custer Avenue and worked to bring the intense fire under control within about an hour.

    Michael Skarada, a neighbor, said he heard at least three explosions from the house while it burned.

    Officials said the house was abandoned.

    No injuries were reported.

