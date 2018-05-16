BALDWIN, Pa. - Neighbors said they heard explosions as flames engulfed a house late Tuesday night in Baldwin.
Firefighters were called about 11 p.m. to Custer Avenue and worked to bring the intense fire under control within about an hour.
We’re talking with neighbors who witnessed the fire and called 911 -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Michael Skarada, a neighbor, said he heard at least three explosions from the house while it burned.
Officials said the house was abandoned.
No injuries were reported.
