BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Extreme flooding slammed the area Wednesday as relentless rain and storms hovered over certain communities.
WHOA! A viewer sent us this from Bethel Park. What are you seeing where you live? We've got #wpxistorm team coverage for you, on 11 at 11. https://t.co/YknZmwHQ53 pic.twitter.com/Uf0rauPvVb— WPXI (@WPXI) June 21, 2018
As water took over roads and buildings, there were reports of people trapped and buildings collapsing.
Bethel Park has been placed under a state of emergency.
The Port Authority has suspended all T service because of the storms.
>>RELATED STORY: Flash Flood Warnings for Allegheny, Washington counties; other areas under watch
Baldwin
A creek flooded a backyard on Mercedes Street in South Baldwin.
Bethel Park
Many people got stuck in the Trolley Stop as the water started to rise.
Firefighters had to rescue them from inside the restaurant, where they were standing on top of booths to keep from getting swept away in the water.
Bridgeville
People were rescued from rising floodwaters on Baldwin Road in Bridgeville.
Beaver County water rescue teams were called in to assist Allegheny County crews.
HAPPENING NOW: Water rescues on Baldwin Street in Bridgeville pic.twitter.com/h11d8q76Uy— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) June 21, 2018
Ligonier
At least a dozen cars were submerged in water from an overflowing Loyalhanna Creek in Ligonier.
People living in Rector said they've never seen the flooding so bad.
Part of Route 30 is closed because of flooding.
Vehicle parked in a flooded Giant Eagle parking lot in Ligonier @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gvjcst43pZ— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}