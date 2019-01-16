Extreme heat wave sweeping across Australia

Winter is finally here in Pittsburgh, but it's a different story in the Southern Hemisphere.
Australia is experiencing record-breaking temperatures as an extreme heat wave continues to sweep across the country, according to CNN.
The past four days ranked in the top 10 warmest days on record, the Bureau of Meteorology tweeted.
The town of Tarcoola in Australia reached a melting 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit).
New South Wales issued a "high ozone" air pollution warning.
Other areas witnessed massive numbers of bat deaths and fruit cooking from the inside out.
January is typically the hottest summer month, and temperatures across the country have been higher the last few years.
2018 ranked the third hottest year on record.
Meanwhile, the Australian Open kicked off in Melbourne -- where temperatures topped 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).
