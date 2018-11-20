  • Facebook, Instagram down for some users

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Employees of Facebook are investigating issues Tuesday morning that caused errors and delays for some as users reported outages to the social media platform.

    >> Read more trending news

    Related Headlines

    Users also reported outages on Instagram, the photo and video focused social media site also owned by Facebook.

    Facebook officials reported that the company started investigating issues on the site around 5:30 a.m. EST.

    According to downdetector.com, a majority of U.S. users who reported issues with Facebook or Instagram on Tuesday morning were on the east coast. Users reported that pages that were slow to load or failed to load entirely, among other issues.

    ﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories