Employees of Facebook are investigating issues Tuesday morning that caused errors and delays for some as users reported outages to the social media platform.
Users also reported outages on Instagram, the photo and video focused social media site also owned by Facebook.
Me running to twitter to check if I’m not the only one who’s instagram isn’t working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wkckOFAAEo— Maddy Rose🐝 (@maddyxomua) November 20, 2018
Facebook officials reported that the company started investigating issues on the site around 5:30 a.m. EST.
Some Twitter users are reporting Facebook is not loading for them. Are you able to access the site? #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Rlaqi8bD0i— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 20, 2018
According to downdetector.com, a majority of U.S. users who reported issues with Facebook or Instagram on Tuesday morning were on the east coast. Users reported that pages that were slow to load or failed to load entirely, among other issues.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Chicago Mercy Hospital Shooting: 4 dead, including police officer, gunman
- Couple headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh killed in crash on Pennsylvania interstate
- 'I want to know why?' Sister of 19-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend speaks out
- VIDEO: Man caught on camera rummaging through house while couple slept upstairs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}