Fallen tree blocking road in North Park

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fallen tree is blocking a road in North Park Friday morning.
The tree, as well as a pole and wires, reportedly fell just before 6 a.m. on Pearce Mill Road and Brown Road in Pine Township.
According to Duquesne Light’s website, there are about a dozen power outages in the area.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS: Headed to North Park to Run This Morning? Pearce Mill Road is BLOCKED OFF at Brown Road due to Down Trees, Pole and Wires. #PineTwp #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/mLb3fCVrlg— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 15, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Zombie deer' disease found in 24 states, could spread to humans
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- 13 arrested for alleged ties to illegal gambling ring
- VIDEO: Police in NH Issue 19 Tickets for Drivers Who Didn't Clear Snow Off Their Cars
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}