Families affected by rare cancer demand action in meeting with doctors, lawmakers

CANONSBURG, Pa. - State representative Tim O’Neal held a meeting Wednesday with local elected leaders, doctors, Canon-Macmillan school administrators, board members and families affected by cancer in the area.
The meeting was closed to the public and the media.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is speaking with Rep. O’Neal, school leaders and the families affected by cancer to find out what was uncovered in the meeting, and what the next step is, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
