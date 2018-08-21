Families claim school delayed notifying them about lead levels in water

BUTLER, Pa. - Four Butler families are teaming up Pittsburgh attorney Brendan Lupetin by filing a lawsuit against Butler Area School District.
The lawsuit claims the former superintendent, former assistant superintendent, and the former maintenance director did not notify families quickly enough about elevated copper and lead in the school’s well water at Summit Elementary.
Tonight, Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reading the suit, and talking to the attorney representing the families for 11 at 11.
