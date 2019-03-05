Family caught in avalanche shares story

A family is sharing its story after being caught in a Colorado avalanche.
They say they're lucky to be alive after driving through the massive snow slide on Sunday.
Video shows the snow sliding down the mountain and pounding into Shaune Golemon's windshield.
He had just gotten onto the road after a day of skiing with his wife and daughter.
Moments later the avalanche hit, pushing their truck off of the road and into the median.
White-out conditions and the sheer force of snow made it difficult to come to a stop Golemon said.
A plow and a tow truck had to dig the family out of the snow, but no one was injured.
