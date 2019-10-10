MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A middle school student who was killed in a pedestrian crash is being remembered in a unique way.
Aly Higdon, 14, was killed in March 2014 when a dump truck hit her as she was walking near the intersection of Eden Park and O'Neil boulevards in McKeesport.
Family gathered at that same spot on Thursday.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer was there as family members and city officials honored her memory. How they plan to keep kids safe in the future – on 11 News at 5:45.
TRENDING NOW:
- New fast-food restaurant creating lunch hour traffic headaches in Penn Hills
- Jason Momoa films new Netflix thriller in Pittsburgh
- Why you shouldn't rake your leaves this autumn
- VIDEO: Mother left newborn, 9-year-old inside car with keys in ignition on busy road
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}