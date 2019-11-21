PITTSBURGH - A man was left to die after being hit by a car in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
Kerry Johnson, 43, was struck by a car at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Frankstown Avenue early Monday morning. The driver didn't stop to call for help.
Days later, Johnson is in an intensive care unit on breathing and feeding tubes at the hospital – with several fractures to his face.
"I was stunned, I was sad," said Johnson's uncle, Calvin Jackson. "How could someone hit someone and then just keep going? I mean, I would never do that."
