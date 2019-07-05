  • Family displaced after fire destroys home in North Braddock

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A fire has completely torched a home in North Braddock.

    Smoke was seen coming from the home on Ridge Avenue. Firefighters were also working on two neighboring homes.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak said crews were working to stay cool in the blistering heat.

    A family lives in the home where the fire started, the fire chief said, but they weren't home at the time. The two houses that the fire spread to were vacant.

    The fire chief told Hudak that a few firefighters were treated for minor injuries and one woman was treated for heat-related issues.

    There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. The fire marshal is investigating. 

