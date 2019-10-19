MCKEESPORT, Pa. - "You don't expect to bury your kids, you expect your kids to bury you."
The father, brother and sister of a young man gunned down inside a local Family Dollar store talked only to Channel 11's Amy Hudak.
Twenty-four-year-old Dwayne Fuller was inside the store when two men came in and killed him.
Police said it was a targeted attack, possibly a robbery.
Coming up on 11 at 11, how they want his memory to live on and their message to the woman who jumped in to try to save his life.
