  'You don't expect to bury your kids.' Family of shooting victim speaks out

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - "You don't expect to bury your kids, you expect your kids to bury you."

    The father, brother and sister of a young man gunned down inside a local Family Dollar store talked only to Channel 11's Amy Hudak.

    Twenty-four-year-old Dwayne Fuller was inside the store when two men came in and killed him.

    Police said it was a targeted attack, possibly a robbery.

