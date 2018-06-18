  • Family escapes flames in Lawrence County home

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A Lawrence County family escaped flames after a fire broke out at their home early Monday morning. 

    The fire started at the home on County Line Road in New Castle around 1 a.m. 

    The front of the home was charred by the flames. 

    The fire became even more dangerous to fight after an energized line fell on the front yard. 

    Fire crews had to wait for the power company to arrive and shut off the power before they could put out the flames. 

    No one was hurt. Fire crews are still investigating the cause. 
     

     
     

