DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames gutted a house Wednesday morning in Duquesne.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. on South Fifth Street.
Police said the home where the fire started was abandoned, but a family nearby was evacuated.
The Duquesne Fire Department responded to the fire and was assisted by departments from surrounding communities.
No injuries were reported.
