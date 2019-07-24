  • Family evacuated as nearby house gutted by flames

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames gutted a house Wednesday morning in Duquesne.

    The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. on South Fifth Street.

    Police said the home where the fire started was abandoned, but a family nearby was evacuated.

    The Duquesne Fire Department responded to the fire and was assisted by departments from surrounding communities.

    No injuries were reported.

