  Family, friends frantic to find man believed to have drowned

    

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The search continues for 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

    Knopsnider was with his girlfriend and a friend in Creek Falls when his girlfriend told police he slipped, hit his head and went into the water.

    Knopsnider's parents initially thought he had jumped off a waterfall, which he had done before.

    Rescue crews have been using ATVs and dogs to try and find Knopsnider.

    Knopsnider's girlfriend and parents talked only to Channel 11.

