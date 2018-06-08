Family, friends frantic to find man believed to have drowned

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The search continues for 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider, who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Knopsnider was with his girlfriend and a friend in Creek Falls when his girlfriend told police he slipped, hit his head and went into the water.
Knopsnider's parents initially thought he had jumped off a waterfall, which he had done before.
Rescue crews have been using ATVs and dogs to try and find Knopsnider.
Knopsnider's girlfriend and parents talked only to Channel 11.
