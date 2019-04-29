  • Family, friends gather to remember former high school football star killed in Clairton shooting

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Family and friends of Armani Ford, along with other members of the community, came together Sunday evening to remember him.

    We talked to Ford's family members about how they're remembering him, for 11 at 11. 

    Ford was the victim of a shooting on Van Kirk Street in Clairton on Friday.

    According to our news partners at the Trib, Ford was a quarterback at Clairton High School during the program's 63-game winning streak.

