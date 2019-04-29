CLAIRTON, Pa. - Family and friends of Armani Ford, along with other members of the community, came together Sunday evening to remember him.
Family and friends of Armani Ford along with other members of the community came together this evening to remember him with a balloon release. Armani was the victim of the shooting on Van Kirk Street in Clairton Friday evening. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/KeOQ6GvIkq— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) April 29, 2019
Ford was the victim of a shooting on Van Kirk Street in Clairton on Friday.
According to our news partners at the Trib, Ford was a quarterback at Clairton High School during the program's 63-game winning streak.
