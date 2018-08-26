Family, friends hold fundraiser for family of deadly fire victim

McKEESPORT, PA. - Family and friends of the Noll family are gathering together tonight to raise money after a deadline house fire last month.
On July 26, fire broke out inside Faith Noll-Roscoe’s Port Vue home. Firefighters were able to rescue her and her 11-year-old son, but she succumbed to her injuries several days later at the hospital.
"My mom was fantastic. She helped everyone,” Noll-Roscoe’s daughter Katelynn Binns said. "It’s been a living nightmare. It’s been a lot to process and you think you’re going to wake up."
Tonight at St. Mark Parish, a spaghetti dinner is being held to raise money and provide support for Noll-Roscoe’s family. A GoFundMe page was also established.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is there speaking to family members about how they are coping and how Noll-Roscoe’s son is recovering.
