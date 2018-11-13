Family has questions weeks after triple homicide

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - The woman who lost her daughter and granddaughter in a triple homicide last month is speaking out.
"I can’t put them into words how much I miss them both," said Loretta Keck. "Nichole was still a grown up but she was still my baby girl in my heart. And so was Amariah. It’s really hard."
Keck's daughter, Nichole Pumphrey, and 10-year-old granddaughter, Amariah, were shot and killed, as was Lawrence Cannon.
Three people have been arrested and all knew the victims.
