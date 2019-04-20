Family holds book sale to help buy wheelchair van for 4-year-old boy

WEXFORD, Pa. - A huge book sale will help raise money for a special little boy in Wexford.
Isaiah Ford, 4, suffers from a rare disease that causes seizures and developmental delays.
His family wants to raise money for a wheelchair van to help Ford get where he needs to go.
All the books for today's fundraiser were donated.
Click here to visit the GoFundMe page set up to help Ford get a wheelchair van.
