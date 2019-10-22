  • Family of girl, 3, found on Bellevue porch located

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - A 3-year-old girl is safe after she was found on the porch of a home in Bellvue, police said Tuesday morning.

    The girl was found on the porch of a home on North Sprague Avenue, police said. She was then taken to the police department.

    Police located the girl’s mother after asking for the public’s help identifying her.

    “The family has been located. Thank you, everyone, for sharing and reporting information quickly!  Officers will investigate the circumstances of this incident,” the department said.

