  • Family of man charged in chase that injured trooper speaks about incident

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - A man charged with leading police on a chase through Butler County and injuring a trooper, had his 13-year-old son in the car with him, according to a criminal complaint.

    David Coleman had also been arrested for a DUI last month.

    What his family is saying about the incident, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family of man charged in chase that injured trooper speaks about incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    State trooper injured in crash during Butler Co. vehicle pursuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police charge man in woman's 2017 overdose death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Butler teachers still don't have a new contract after fresh round of talks