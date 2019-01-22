  • Family of missing woman requests hearing to declare her dead

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - A civil hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to officially declare a missing Westmoreland County woman dead.

    Cassandra Gross was last seen in April of 2018.

    Her burned car was found in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park in Unity Township.

    Police have searched the properties of Gross' ex-boyfriend Thomas Stanko and nearby Unity Cemetery, but so far, there are no clues to her whereabouts.

    Gross' son and attorney have requested the hearing.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories