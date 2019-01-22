Family of missing woman requests hearing to declare her dead

LATROBE, Pa. - A civil hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to officially declare a missing Westmoreland County woman dead.
Cassandra Gross was last seen in April of 2018.
Her burned car was found in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park in Unity Township.
Police have searched the properties of Gross' ex-boyfriend Thomas Stanko and nearby Unity Cemetery, but so far, there are no clues to her whereabouts.
Gross' son and attorney have requested the hearing.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Missing woman's estranged boyfriend indicted on unrelated federal gun charges
- Estranged boyfriend of missing woman charged in connection with alleged forgery
- Missing woman's family wants her legally declared dead
- VIDEO: Family of Missing Pennsylvania Woman Accuse Police of "Not Searching" For Her
