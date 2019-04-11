Family of murder victim looking for answers three months later

PITTSBURGH - Friends and family of a murder victim came together Wednesday to pray for answers, three months after Josiah Davis was found shot to death in Hazelwood.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that brings his killer to justice.
Davis was killed on Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 10 as he sat in his car.
A billboard will be put up in the nieghborhood as part of the PACT, or Prevent Another Crime Initiative.
Channel 11 has reached out to police for an update.
