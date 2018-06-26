Family of murdered IUP student looking for answers

MUNHALL, Pa. - The family of a Indiana University of Pennsylvania student who was shot and killed last week is looking for answers.
Jazmere Custis, 19, was one of four people who were shot in Munhall last week, but the only one who died.
Her family is asking for the public's help finding the person who murdered their daughter.
Her mother, Tanya Burt, told Channel 11 her daughter dreamed of becoming a child psychologist and worked every day to achieve her goal.
Family members said Custis and her roommate were driving two boys that they barely knew home from a party when another car pulled up and shots were fired on Margaret Street Friday.
Services for Custis will be Thursday, July 5.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. then a memorial at 11 a.m. at Coston Funeral Home in East Liberty.
Channel 11 contacted Allegheny County police to find out where they stand in the investigation and have not heard back.
