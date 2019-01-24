POTTER COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission relocated a family of black bears after problems surfaced with their home.
PHOTOS: Family of Pennsylvania black bears relocated to new home
Related Headlines
The mother bear damaged part of their den in Potter County, leaving her four cubs exposed.
Officers had to move to the family to a new den in McKean County near Allegheny National Forest.
Game Commission officials said they will keep an eye on the new den throughout the winter.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Army vet: Gym owner told him not to wear Trump shirt because it was 'racist'
- Missing woman found dead, man charged with homicide
- Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2 years old
- VIDEO: Friends remember mother killed in Hazelwood crash as devoted leader
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}