Family of Pennsylvania black bears relocated to new home

    POTTER COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission relocated a family of black bears after problems surfaced with their home.

    The mother bear damaged part of their den in Potter County, leaving her four cubs exposed.

    Officers had to move to the family to a new den in McKean County near Allegheny National Forest.

    Game Commission officials said they will keep an eye on the new den throughout the winter.

