ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - The family of a local veteran who took his own life is honoring him in a unique way.
September is suicide awareness month.
Related Headlines
Family members placed 660 American flags next to St. Peter Reformed Church in Zelienople Friday in honor of A.J. Smith and veterans who commit suicide each month.
WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin is working to find out more about how an entire community became part of the emotional tribute on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
- Parents claim children's youth football team deceived them
- VIDEO: More schools delay start of classes because of mold issues
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}