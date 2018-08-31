  • Family of veteran who took own life finds unique way to raise awareness

    Updated:

    ZELIENOPLE, Pa. - The family of a local veteran who took his own life is honoring him in a unique way.

    September is suicide awareness month.

    Related Headlines

    Family members placed 660 American flags next to St. Peter Reformed Church in Zelienople Friday in honor of A.J. Smith and veterans who commit suicide each month.

    WPXI news reporter Aaron Martin is working to find out more about how an entire community became part of the emotional tribute on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories