Family of young mother shot to death, thrown over hill searches for answers

PITTSBURGH - The family of a young mother who was shot to death and thrown over a hillside in Garfield in May is still searching for answers.
Kala Thomas' mother and sister are now raising Kala's two sets of twins: 8-year-olds Alay'Jah and Ali'Jah and 4-month-olds Sincere and Serenity.
"I want Kala to know that we got her," said Dajia Thomas, Kala's cousin. "There's not gonna be anything that you have to worry about. We know she's looking down on us."
The Thomas family says it's been a whirlwind past couple of months with no arrests.
They say they call police almost every day, and they are waiting on detectives to match DNA results to Kala's killer.
Admission is $10, and they are accepting monetary donations, as well as Pampers size 3-plus.
All proceeds will benefit the children of Kala Thomas.
You can also donate to the family's GoFundMe page.
