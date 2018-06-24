  • Family remembering man shot, killed in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    The family of a Pittsburgh man shot in the head on Friday gathered today to honor his life.

    Fred Shields, 34, was found unresponsive on Arlington Avenue yesterday and later died at a local hospital.

    Related Headlines

    Submitted by family

    Police currently do not have a suspect.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with Shield’s family who has a message for the community for 11 at 11.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories