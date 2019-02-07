Family remembers man killed tragically in freak accident

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 is learning more about the tragic death of a local man who was killed when a tree fell on him in a freak accident on Monday in O'Hara Township.
Adam Hursen, 33, was an employee of the tree company.
He's being remembered for his infectious smile and how much he brightened a room with his laughter.
Hear more from Hursen's mother.
