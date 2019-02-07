  • Family remembers man killed tragically in freak accident

    Updated:

    O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 is learning more about the tragic death of a local man who was killed when a tree fell on him in a freak accident on Monday in O'Hara Township.

    Adam Hursen, 33, was an employee of the tree company.

    He's being remembered for his infectious smile and how much he brightened a room with his laughter.

    Hear more from Hursen's mother.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories