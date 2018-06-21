  • Family's home floods for 8th time in six years because of clogged culvert

    Victor Thomas and Marla Kaplan are sick of seeing floodwaters in their home. For the eighth time in six years, their Crane Avenue home filled with water when the South Hills flooded last night.

    "It was a waterfall," Victor Thomas told us. "It kept on pouring in. The drains couldn't handle it." 

    They say a clogged culvert is to blame. Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper took a look at the culvert with them. 

    The Allegheny County drain there was clogged with debris. Without the drain to clear the water, it started to rise toward their home.

    The water ruined their newly remodeled basement and bathroom.

    Channel 11 reached out to Allegheny County. The site was inspected Wednesday right after we visited and the county says crews were scheduled to unclog the drain on Thursday.

     
     

