Family says disabled man was sexually assaulted at nonprofit

The parents of a 35-year-old man who has autism and is non-verbal say he was sexually assaulted at The Arc of Fayette County, an organization with 300 children and adults with developmental disabilities.
The victim was bitten so badly he was bleeding on several body parts, including his ear and genitals.
Surveillance video shows another resident taking him into the bathroom for 20 minutes before an aide found them.
WPXI Cara Sapida is talking with the family’s lawyers in this case about what they want to see done so this doesn’t happen to another resident, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
