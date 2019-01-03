Family seeks good Samaritan who helped driver suffering from seizure

EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Canonsburg man is lucky to be alive after he had a seizure while driving along Route 231 in East Finley Township last month.
Forty-four-year-old Chael Patrick managed to stop his truck during the seizure on Dec. 11, but he might not have survived if it weren't for a good Samaritan who stopped to help.
“It’s very dangerous where he stopped,” East Finley Township Fire Chief Steve Emery said.
Patrick was flown to the hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery for a spontaneous sub-dermal hematoma.
Tonight on 11 News at 5:30, Gordon Loesch talks to Patrick’s wife about why it’s so important that they find the person who helped save his life.
