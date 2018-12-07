Family to speak out about missing woman

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. - Police are still searching for a missing Dravosburg woman.
Heather Short, 46, has been missing since Nov. 6. She was last seen visiting friends at a residence on 3rd Avenue in West Mifflin.
Short's family will be holding a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Friday. They will tell the story of her life, including her time as a school teacher.
Short's mother and children, along with representatives from the Allegheny County Police Department, will conduct a briefing and answer questions.
