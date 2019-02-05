Family travels across the country to save local man's life

PITTSBURGH - Bradley Grimes and Edward Fredrick share a bond that has changed both of their lives forever.
Grimes just donated one of his kidneys to Frederick, who up until last year was a complete stranger.
The two found each other after Edward's family put out a plea on Facebook for a kidney donor.
They never imagined how far a family of seven would travel and what they would do to make it work.
The two found each other after Edward's family put out a plea on Facebook for a kidney donor.
