  • Family travels across the country to save local man's life

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Bradley Grimes and Edward Fredrick share a bond that has changed both of their lives forever.

    Grimes just donated one of his kidneys to Frederick, who up until last year was a complete stranger.

    The two found each other after Edward's family put out a plea on Facebook for a kidney donor.

    They never imagined how far a family of seven would travel and what they would do to make it work.

    WPXI's Jennifer Tomazic caught up with both families after a successful transplant and is sharing their heartwarming story for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories