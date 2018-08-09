CHARLEROI, Pa. - A mother of two is allegedly missing from Charleroi.
Kelle Robinson's family members say they haven’t see her for more than a week and that they say they filed a missing persons report.
Michele Newell is speaking with family members about why they fear Robinson is in danger, for 11 at 11.
