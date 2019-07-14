HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning in Hampton Township.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Delo Drive.
Fire officials said the family that lives in the home got out safely.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
#BreakingNews House fire in Hampton Twp. The house on Delo Drive is gutted. The Fire Chief said the family got out uninjured. More details on Channel 11 Sunday morning. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/cPyHdVu2mW— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 14, 2019
