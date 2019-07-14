  • Family's home destroyed by fire in Hampton

    Updated:

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A home was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning in Hampton Township.

    The fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Delo Drive.

    Fire officials said the family that lives in the home got out safely.

    It is unclear what caused the fire.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories