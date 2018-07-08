BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Many upset Jimmy Buffett fans are reporting that they are unable to get into tonight's concert.
A viewer contacted Channel 11 and said when the show started there were thousands of people still waiting to get into the gates at Key Bank Pavilion.
We're working to find out what happened, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
Long lines, no movement at West gate. Concert started and NO movement. pic.twitter.com/c35yZ5j2CU— Tracey Sheetz (@TeeSheetz) July 8, 2018
He described it as "complete gridlock."
Another viewer said the lines weren't even moving for almost two hours.
The concert was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Many people said they are still waiting to get into the venue.
