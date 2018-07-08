  • Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert reporting "gridlock" at gates, long lines

    Updated:

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Many upset Jimmy Buffett fans are reporting that they are unable to get into tonight's concert.

    A viewer contacted Channel 11 and said when the show started there were thousands of people still waiting to get into the gates at Key Bank Pavilion.

    He described it as "complete gridlock."

    Another viewer said the lines weren't even moving for almost two hours.

    Viewers reported that the line hasn't moved for almost two hours and fights are starting to break out at the gates to KeyBank Pavilion.
    The concert was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

    Many people said they are still waiting to get into the venue.

