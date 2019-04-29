PENN HILLS, Pa. - A portion of two roads in Penn Hills are closed due to a fatal crash, according to a Facebook post from Penn Hills No. 7 VFC.
Universal Road is closed from the Arsenal Cider House to the Universal Joint.
Hershey Road is also closed from Tilford Road to Universal Road.
Both roads will be closed for an "extended period of time," according to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC.
