Father accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old baby

Only Channel 11 was there as a father was accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old baby boy.
David Krinks turned himself in today and was immediately handcuffed and arraigned before a judge on felony charges.
What doctors say happened to the baby and how police say they finally got Krinks to tell them about the alleged abuse.
