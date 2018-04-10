  • Father accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old baby

    Updated:

    Only Channel 11 was there as a father was accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old baby boy.

    David Krinks turned himself in today and was immediately handcuffed and arraigned before a judge on felony charges.

    What doctors say happened to the baby and how police say they finally got Krinks to tell them about the alleged abuse.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old baby

  • Headline Goes Here

    Duckworth has baby; 1st US senator to give birth in office

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tom Baldwin, veteran journalist, foreign correspondent, dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 airlines that offer ‘no kids' seating for a quiet and peaceful flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of leaving newborn in trash can to stand trial