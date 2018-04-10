Father accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old son

A father is accused of aggravated assault against his 3-week-old son.
David Krinks, 26, turned himself in Tuesday. He was immediately handcuffed and arraigned before a judge on felony charges.
Police said Kinks admitted to being rough with his son, shaking him and squeezing him, so much that doctors said the baby had a broken rib and a fractured skull.
Krinks assaulted his son in February and it was noticed by doctors at Jefferson Hospital when the child's mother took him there to be seen, police said.
The injuries were so severe that the baby was sent to Children's Hospital where doctors say the child had many injuries including a fractured skull, rib and clavicle.
Police paperwork said Krinks allegedly said, "I may have been rough with the baby. I am accepting these charges."
Krinks is now in the Allegheny County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
