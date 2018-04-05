Father arrested when 3-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father was arrested in Greene County after his 3-year-old started acting strangely and tested positive for cocaine.
You'll hear from, on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
According to police in Cumberland Township, the little girl somehow ingested cocaine inside the family's home.
Her mother was also arrested.
Both parents also tested positive for cocaine and talked to Channel 11 about the accusations against them.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
- Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
- VIDEO: Chuck E. Cheese Expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' At Select Locations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}