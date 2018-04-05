  • Father arrested when 3-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

    Updated:

    CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A father was arrested in Greene County after his 3-year-old started acting strangely and tested positive for cocaine.

    You'll hear from, on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

    According to police in Cumberland Township, the little girl somehow ingested cocaine inside the family's home.

    Her mother was also arrested.

    Both parents also tested positive for cocaine and talked to Channel 11 about the accusations against them.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father arrested when 3-year-old child tests positive for cocaine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charges just filed in SWAT situation from last year

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home