    PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has placed one of its priests on administrative leave.

    Father James Young is under investigation for allegations of inappropriate contact with adult women, Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said in a bulletin. 

    Young serves at Saint Ferdinand, Saint Gregory and Holy Redeemer parishes. 

    Zubik said Young is not allowed to engage in public ministry while he is on leave. 

