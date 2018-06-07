  • Father of accused cop-killer Rahmael Holt goes to trial for alleged assault

    The trial for the father of accused cop killer Rahmael Holt got under way Thursday. 

    Gregory Baucum is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in retaliation for talking to law enforcement about Holt’s alleged involvement with the murder of Officer Brian Shaw. 

