The trial for the father of accused cop killer Rahmael Holt got under way Thursday.
Gregory Baucum is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in retaliation for talking to law enforcement about Holt’s alleged involvement with the murder of Officer Brian Shaw.
Melanie Marsalko was in the courtroom for opening statements and will have more on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
