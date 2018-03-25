NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. - A Beaver County man is remembering his son after police say he was dragged by a van driven by his girlfriend and died from his injuries.
Eric Minett talked to Channel 11 about his 27-year-old son, Ryan.
The incident happened on Cross Creek Drive off Rochester Road near the Rochester Village Apartments in Cranberry Township on Friday.
According to investigators, the vehicle was driven by Jessica Royall.
She's currently in jail.
Police said she made no attempt to stop, even after Minett fell down.
Police will be releasing more information about the case on Monday.
